I am sure many people feel the way I do. Big government is intruding into our daily lives with lockdowns, mask mandates and vaccine mandates. I believe they are all being used to take our God-given freedoms away.

This was never about safety, in my view; it was always about control. And so many people go along, do not question these mandates and easily give up their freedoms.

We will never get back the freedoms that we give up. If brave Americans do not stand up now. our children’s and grandchildren’s futures will be destroyed.

Kenneth Miller

Lancaster