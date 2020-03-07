So here we are once again! Residents living on Lincoln Avenue and West Liberty, Jackson, Water and Charlotte streets are being subjected to the loud and sometimes obscene music being blared out of Shadek Stadium on the Franklin & Marshall College campus. I work from my house and, even with the windows closed, the noise is so loud I often think kids are playing tunes on my porch. Shadek Stadium operators not only crank up the speakers for every sport and every home game to the point where we can hear every play call, but they also play the music at every practice during the week!
I have pleaded on multiple occasions for the college to lower the decibel level and, while personnel are helpful listeners, nothing changes. I even have suggested changing the sound system to face the college and not our historic district. I have talked to many families who claim that they can’t get children to sleep for their afternoon naps, and we all agree that F&M has demonstrated total disregard for its neighbors to the east.
Liberty Place houses offices; Lancaster Behavioral Health Hospital houses clients. Both places need quiet in order to complete important work. So here I am, once again resorting to writing to the newspaper, as phone calls and pleading are falling on deaf ears. Please, F&M, stop the noise!
Charlotte Hess
Manheim Township