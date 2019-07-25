I remember back in the early 1950s, a senator named Joe McCarthy branded everyone who didn’t agree with his extremism a communist.
I remember in the 1960s, the Vietnam War protesters were told, “America, love it or leave it.”
Now we have a president who tells four congresswomen to go home — whatever that means since three of them were born in this country. And we have a senator, Lindsey Graham, who called all four of them communists on TV.
According to Wikipedia, today the term McCarthyism is used to mean demagogic, reckless and unsubstantiated accusations on the character or patriotism of political opponents. Wow, does that ever sound familiar. Isn’t it amazing how hateful rhetoric keeps repeating itself?
Jack Blevins
Columbia