President Joe Biden is blaming Russia’s invasion of Ukraine for high gas prices and our inflation. I have squirrels in my backyard smarter than Biden and his advisers. At least the squirrels know how to prepare themselves for the long run. They keep acorns for when they need them.

Biden has left us in the impossible situation of facing what is yet to come. We are not prepared. Biden said it would have taken the Keystone XL pipeline two years to get up and running. If he hadn’t shut it and other energy programs down in January 2021, I believe we would be almost there — and then some.

So he blames Russia. For shame.

Joe, watch the squirrels when you go to your weekend hideaway in Delaware. They are far smarter and can outwit every bird feeder. But you cannot outwit the public. We are on to you. In my view, you are the worst president in our history, and I can go back to President Dwight Eisenhower.

Toni Saghirian

Penn Township