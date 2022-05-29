There are consequences for lawyers and private citizens who make false claims. Politicians — especially those who tout their military service — who embrace lies should be willing to face similar consequences.

State Sen. Doug Mastriano did not back down from the Big Lie, but instead doubled down during his successful candidacy for the Republican nomination for governor.

On March 3, Mastriano spoke on the “John Fredericks Radio Show” about the power that he would use as governor of Pennsylvania:

“In Pennsylvania, the secretary of state is ... appointed by the governor. ... And so I have the power as governor to decertify or certify any machines or anything else involved with elections. ... I can decertify every single machine in the state. So what’s going to happen here, on Day One, is any machines that are compromised — and we’re not going to throw the names of the companies out there, but they’ve been discussed a lot — they’re gone. ... I already have a secretary of state picked out.”

Mastriano subsequently stated that his hand-picked secretary of state has agreed to serve in that position, but declined to provide that person’s name.

I have two challenges for Mastriano: First, identify the names of the companies that supplied the voting machines that you believe compromised the 2020 election and be prepared to join Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell and Mike Lindell as a defendant in a defamation lawsuit. Second, identify the name of your potential secretary of state.

Does Mastriano have the courage, honor and integrity (all U.S. Army values) to accept the consequences of his claims? I doubt it.

Gregory Hand

Manheim Township