I was shopping at the local supermarket and waiting in line to be checked out with a cart full of groceries. I invited a lady to go ahead of me in the checkout line, as I needed to do my good deed for the day. After the young cashier scanned her gift cards and the customer paid for them, she turned to me and said, “I would like to pay for your groceries!”

I was pleasantly surprised that she paid for them. I asked her, “How can I ever repay you for blessing me today?” She said, “Pay it forward,” and I said, “I will.”

Merry Christmas, Angie, and thank you for the surprise Christmas present — what a gift.

I looked in back of me to see who the next customer was and she was a lady in a motorized grocery cart waiting to pay for her groceries. I leaned over and said, “I want to pay for your groceries today.” She, too, was so surprised and happy that someone gave her some Christmas cheer.

I’m thankful I was able to receive and also give a blessing to someone. Look for ways this Christmas season to spread cheer, hope and encouragement to someone who needs to know that others care.

Mary Miller

Landisville