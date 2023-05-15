As one committed to reason, I am offended by empty arguments filled with logical fallacies. But they pale into insignificance, in comparison to violation of an even more fundamental precept — truth.

Allegation without verification is falsification. That is, charges without evidence are detrimental to rationality. If logical fallacies are misdemeanors, false accusation is a crime against fair discourse. One is a form of cheating, the other a felony against our common humanity.

When facticity is detached from reality, conspiracy theory is free to roam ideological wastelands with locoweed lunacy. The Big Lie becomes its progeny. Such falsehood is invidious enough, without being weaponized for political purposes.

Even worse, what once was an aberration of rationale has transmogrified into the corruption of a national party, resulting in a dysfunctional government. A twisted tale, The Big Lie, now wags the dog.

The rise and spread of MAGA will not make America great again, for at its core is a lawlessness, an exaggerated libertarianism under the guise of freedom with a gun.

Ironically, yet significantly, its titular head, former President Donald Trump, is finally faced with multiple cases of litigation for his outlaw behavior.

None is so blind, as those who out of partisan loyalty cannot recognize the perversion of truth. Awokeness requires a higher perception, an ecstatic vision of e pluribus unum. With stonewall tenacity, falsehood is the last to succumb.

Within the Lie, no law exists; without law and reason, democracy cannot survive.

Eugene Clemens

Elizabethtown