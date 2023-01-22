The Jan. 15 article by LNP | LancasterOnline’s John Walk (“Chasing their dreams”) was very well done and interesting.

It reminded me of the 2003 book “101 Ways to Be a Terrific Sports Parent: Making Athletics a Positive Experience for Your Child” by Joel Fish of Philadelphia and Susan Magee. Although teenagers often desperately want to excel in one particular sport, Fish and Magee remind us that too much of one activity is not good for young athletes’ minds or bodies. They recommended a month or two off every year and that parents encourage a diversity of activities.

Another thought I have is that the LNP | LancasterOnline article neglected to mention the cost of some of these private schools. I fear that parents are gambling six-figure costs on the hopes of Division I scholarships that are as rare as hen’s teeth.

Based on our family’s experience, I recommend sports at Division III colleges, where students can enjoy their sport but also get to be students who form close relationships with classmates and professors and can, for example, take a semester abroad.

Rebecca Thatcher Murcia

Akron