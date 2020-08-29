As LNP | LancasterOnline has reported with ongoing coverage, Lancaster County public schools are struggling with getting their high school students back in the classroom at the start of the 2020-21 school year.

I understand that COVID-19 creates many challenges with social distancing and wearing face masks. And I understand that schools are doing their best to keep everyone safe. What concerns me is if we can’t get the students in the classroom, to be educated in person by their teachers, then how can we permit them to be on an athletic field playing football, soccer or field hockey?

If proper social distancing is too challenging in a classroom, how can athletes possibly socially distance during a football, soccer or field hockey game?

Sports are an extracurricular activity — but education is a necessity. We are sending the wrong message by allowing high school sports programs to function before getting all students back into the classroom with their teachers.

I just wonder where or if the adult was in the room when these decisions were being made. It doesn’t look like they were there.

Madelyn Buckwalter

Lititz