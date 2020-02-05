With the ever-changing methods of reporting news, John Walk has done an outstanding job providing news to LNP | LancasterOnline readers by utilizing all the different resources possible.
John recently helped me compile some sports information history, so I thought it the perfect opportunity to give him a shoutout for his comprehensive reporting skills, especially during this basketball season. One of the great things is the ability to access John’s work over a variety of mediums. For people like me who like the instantaneous nature of Twitter and other online platforms, I can find out what is happening all over the league easily and in one spot.
In addition, in a season in which any given team in the Lancaster-Lebanon League can have a breakout night, John has provided in-depth articles in which he captures the game-changing moments — as you would expect from someone with knowledge of the game. My wife, an admitted slow adapter to online outlets, prefers to pore over box scores in the newspaper and enjoys the L-L basketball notebook, which guides you to what to keep an eye on in the coming week.
We both enjoy John’s human interest stories as well, recent ones featuring the recovery of the Columbia boys basketball head coach from a car accident and the health journey of Millersville University’s former sports information director. It’s easy to get caught up in the competitiveness of sports, and John’s articles remind us to put the game into the proper perspective.
Edward Conway
Landisville