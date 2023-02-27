This is regarding the Feb. 10 LNP | LancasterOnline letter “NFL is no longer about entertainment,” and specifically the letter writer’s comments about the NFL’s statement that we should end racism.

First, I am not sure how that is a political statement. Perhaps this is the first time the writer has followed sports and maybe even history.

If the writer has not watched sports previously, yes, two African American quarterbacks starting in the same Super Bowl is a big deal, considering that only three Blacks have been the winning quarterback in the 57-year history of the event.

Additionally, for further history or I guess political lessons as they relate to sports, I suggest that the writer research Jackie Robinson, Bill Russell, Venus and Serena Williams, Colin Kaepernick and many others.

This does not even go down the rabbit hole of sports and politics intertwining at the Olympics — including 1936, 1968, 1972 (when athletes were murdered for political reasons at an event meant to promote peace), 1980 and 1984. Currently, there’s LIV Golf, and there are plenty of other leagues and events to cite.

Perhaps once this research is completed by more folks, statements like “End Racism” may not be necessary on football fields in the future.

Sean MacLaughlin

Manheim Township