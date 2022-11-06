This is in response to the Oct. 30 letter “Bad decision by Spooky Nook,” in which the writer states that Spooky Nook Sports will no longer be receiving his business:

Spooky Nook rents the gyms, basketball courts and all of the facilities that it has available to rent out. Maybe the writer doesn’t understand how it pays for this wonderful complex that so many of us use. Memberships and rental of the spaces are large parts of that.

I don’t think Spooky Nook gives two hoots who rents what. The letter writer was frightened by the “ReAwaken America Tour.” Frightened of what? Did they make you attend?

Some Democrats seem to feel that they have the right to tell businesses who they can rent services to. Spooky Nook Sports is a business. What did you want it to stand up for? Your personal beliefs?

I believe that’s the biggest problem we have right now — imposing our will on others.

If you didn’t like who the business hosted for two days, who made you go?

I feel sorry for the letter writer’s son not being able to go there anymore, because of the writer’s decision.

With the writer no longer going to Spooky Nook, now everyone else won’t have to deal with his Democratic bullying!

I know I’ll still go to Spooky Nook. I appreciate what its owners built for all of us!

Scott Sheckard

West Hempfield Township