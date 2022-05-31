I am heartsick and angry.

I am heartsick because 19 children and two adults are dead in Uvalde, Texas; 10 African Americans are dead in Buffalo, New York; a woman in York County is dead after a dispute with a neighbor (the neighbor is also dead); a well-known and talented country music star is dead; young men in our cities die daily.

All the above have died by gun violence — by homicide or suicide.

I am angry because state and national lawmakers (mostly Republicans) refuse to pass gun control legislation; because “pro-life” proponents are seemingly only pro-life for the unborn and refuse to speak out about gun violence that kills those who are already born; because “responsible” gun owners continue to believe the lies of the gun lobby and promote the idea that every person in America is entitled to own many guns, seemingly regardless of how mentally unbalanced and violence-prone they are; and because most American spiritual leaders are too timid to confront the gun empire and speak truth to power.

Many Americans worship guns. Please pray that God’s spirit moves them to turn their backs on the idol that demands daily human sacrifices.

Sandra Knaub

Warwick Township

Editor’s note: This letter mentions suicide. If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs immediate help, contact the following organizations:

— National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, suicidepreventionlifeline.org, 800-273-8255.

— Those who are deaf or hard of hearing can contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline via TTY at 800-799-4889.

— Lancaster Crisis Intervention, 717-394-2631.

— If you are LBGTQ: thetrevorproject.org/get-help/