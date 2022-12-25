Why would you open the newspaper and start reading a letter about technology written by a teenager? Well, my teacher gave this as an assignment, but also because teenagers have strong, valid opinions on things like you may dislike.

Yes, technology can have its pros, but I am here to talk about its cons. Technology provides a great way to communicate, but sometimes you’re doing more communication via technology than in person with someone, and that isn’t good.

Oftentimes, you find yourself sucked into social media, and I know it happens, because it happens to me. I find myself getting home from school and being tired and just wanting to lay in bed and scroll on my phone. It could be social media or just being on the phone talking to someone.

Some of the time — if not most of the time — I have homework or chores that should have a higher priority than being on my phone, but I procrastinate. “Just one more TikTok,” I say to myself, and then find myself on TikTok for 20 more minutes.

Technology can be addicting and, yes, most of us teenagers spend too much time on it. But sometimes it’s not just teenagers. Some adults do it, too, without thinking they do. Technology can be good, but it can turn bad depending on how much time you spend on it.

Adrianna Cabezas

Grade 10

Solanco High School