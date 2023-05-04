Why do we taxpayers continue to pay for something we don’t want?

While current military spending accounts for about 50% of discretionary expenditures in the federal budget, the results of a recent public penny poll in downtown Lancaster indicated that the 84 participants wanted just 10% of their federal tax dollars to support the U.S. military and homeland security.

Last year, the average Pennsylvania taxpayer spent $2,172 on the military, of which $994 went to military contractors. At the same time, individual taxpayers spent only $1,547 on education, $429 on transportation, and $81 on energy and the environment.

Despite the majority of Americans opposing further increases in military spending, President Joe Biden has requested an even bigger military budget for next year — $886 billion in 2024, a $44 billion increase over 2023. The United States spends more on its military than the next nine countries combined. It accounts for 39% of the world’s military spending!

Why does the Pentagon get more and more money every year, when military might cannot take on the climate crises or public health emergencies? In fact, military spending aggravates those challenges. Massive ongoing military budgets fund wars and covert operations that target and harm so-called “enemies” — often civilians — around the world, while simultaneously displacing funds needed for critical programs here at home. This leads to a greater toll on domestic communities in need.

Why do we taxpayers continue to pay for something we don’t want? Instead, let’s use our God-given consciences and pocketbooks to support life-affirming, peace-building endeavors.

Harold A. Penner

Akron