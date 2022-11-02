A consistent theme by some political candidates this fall has been to argue that government spending is causing inflation.

The American Institute for Economic Research (dedicated to “the value of personal freedom, free enterprise, property rights, limited government, and sound money,” according to its website) writes that: “Since deficit spending doesn’t boost aggregate demand, it doesn't cause inflation.” (There may be a partial exception for federal monies disbursed directly to citizens, as was done in 2020 and 2021, but we are largely back to pre-pandemic levels.)

At the same time, an article published by Bloomberg on Aug. 25 noted: “A measure of U.S. profit margins has reached its widest since 1950, suggesting that the prices charged by businesses are outpacing their increased costs for production and labor.”

This would suggest that the main driver of inflation right now is corporate profit-taking, not government spending (which may still need to be reduced, but for other reasons).

Oliver Lu

Manheim Township