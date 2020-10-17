Are five political ads in five minutes telling voters about Joe Biden too many?

The COVID-19 crisis has created a need for aid for many people. People can use help and assistance in these hard times. There is a need for money to buy food, pay rent and pay medical bills. And too many are unemployed.

Whenever I see one of Biden’s ads, I think not what a good president he might be, but of how much good the millions he is spending on ads could do, if spent to help people in need.

Help those in need now!

My thoughts every time one of these many ads runs is not about Biden’s many promises, but the waste of the millions that he is spending to win the election.

Do some good now.

Joyce Schaeffer

Sadsbury Township