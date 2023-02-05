In the movie “Apollo 13,” there is a scene in which one of the NASA engineers has to deliver the news to the NASA administrator that they must power down the entire spacecraft immediately or face disaster.

I believe that the same is true of the situation with our federal budget. We must have immediate and severe budget cuts, or we are doomed to financial disaster.

Federal revenue is not the problem. In fact, federal revenue increased about $800 billion from Donald Trump’s first year in office (2017) to Joe Biden’s first year in office (2021). And that includes the disaster of shutting down the economy for COVID-19, which I view as a terrible mistake for which we all pay.

We have a massive overspending problem, and President Biden has thrown gas onto the fire. Just look at the spending he has rammed through Congress since taking office: a $2 trillion COVID-19 stimulus bill (which is a primary driver of our current inflation); a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill (passed in 2021 and with seemingly no evidence yet of any improvement in any road or bridge in Pennsylvania); a $52 billion CHIPS and Science Act (all corporate welfare); and a $1 trillion Inflation Reduction Act that is Orwellian in name and blows out federal spending even further.

Should the student debt giveaway, which was not authorized by Congress, go through, it represents approximately $450 billion in additional cost that must be accounted for.

We need to slow spending now. The interest on the debt has already begun to skyrocket. Cut spending now!

Tom Larkin

Lancaster Township