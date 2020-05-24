What constitutes national security? Does the Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II, expected to cost $1.5 trillion over its lifetime, give us national security? Does spending more money on the U.S. military than the military budgets of the next 10 countries combined keep us secure, while allocating minimal funding for public health?

For years, epidemiologists told us we will face a pandemic. I believe that a small fraction of the Pentagon budget could have prevented many of the 94,000-plus deaths (as of Thursday) and the economic demise many families now face in the United States.

Scientists, meanwhile, are also warning us about serious disruptions to our lives if we do not take immediate action to address climate change.

Will we learn from our lack of preparation for a pandemic as we face future infectious diseases and climate change? The pandemic demonstrates the need to reallocate Pentagon funding to address all national security threats.

Leon Weber

Manheim Township