I found the cartoon on Page F3 of the April 25 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline Perspective section to be quite ironic.

It shows the little helicopter flying on Mars with the caption, “Further proof that human ingenuity knows no limits.”

Why did I find it ironic? Because we can’t get internet in a large area of Lancaster County, yet billions of dollars are being spent to fly a drone on Mars. I guess the taxpayers who help to support the space programs are not important enough to reap the benefits of all this human ingenuity!

William McGlothlin

Little Britain Township

