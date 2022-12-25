I have noticed that, throughout the years, children have been on technology too much.

There are many ways that technology usage can affect children’s health. For instance, it can negatively affect children’s social skills, the ability to focus and behavior.

As children grow, they may become more infatuated with technology than with spending time with family and friends. Children may also become more shy and socially awkward.

The ways to keep kids entertained without using technology are to spend time with them, do hands-on activities and explore new things. That can make your kids happy and keep them from overusing technology.

Jasel Garcia

Grade 9

Solanco High School