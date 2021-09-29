The $39.5 million question of how to spend Lancaster city’s American Rescue Plan Act funds must be answered, in my opinion, with a commitment to upgrades and expansion of Lancaster city’s water treatment system.

It has been well documented that the system is outdated, undersized and that, during some heavy rains, raw sewage overflows into the Conestoga.

I believe this once-in-a-lifetime availability of funds will allow this environmental nightmare to be corrected without a tax increase for overburdened city residents. The Lancaster County Commissioners should also commit American Rescue Plan Act funds under their control to this project.

It it easier to select the “feel-good,” nickel-and-dime projects, but I believe this large-ticket expenditure must head the list and resolve a longstanding problem that will never go away on its own or be corrected with annual budget money.

Steve Landis

Mount Joy Township