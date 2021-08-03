Thanks to the woman who was driving down our street as I was trying to get my husband out of our car. He has Parkinson’s disease, and it takes him a while to get his balance and get out. As other cars were whizzing past, this kind woman stopped to allow time for my husband to get out of the car and onto the sidewalk.

We live on West Walnut Street across from Reynolds Middle School in Lancaster city. When the buses pull up in front of the school, they block the left-hand lane, but the cars and trucks still speed by in the right lane and come within inches of our cars.

I believe this is mainly due to the ridiculous bike lane that forces us to park closer to the driving lane. My husband almost got hit once. The driver came so close in her SUV that she damaged her side view mirror because she wasn’t paying attention.

I shudder to think what might have happened. And I fear it will happen! Cars and trucks and motorcycles race down our street. The trucks tear branches off the trees; the motorcycles are so loud you can’t talk over them.

I can’t imagine what it’s going to be like when school starts again. It just keeps getting worse. We have complained to the city numerous times, but they don’t seem to care.

We used to like living in the city, but the noise, speeding cars, motorcycles, fireworks and total disregard for people trying to get into their cars has spoiled that. Is there nothing that can be done before someone is injured or worse?

Bobbie Heil

Lancaster