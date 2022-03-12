Experiment: Drive from Lancaster to York (or vice versa) on Route 30, maintaining between 55 and 60 mph. (The speed limit is 55 mph.) Do this on a clear day, not during rush hour.

Now, tell me how many cars you pass. I thought so.

No tickets?

When you get to York, there is a 40-mph zone before the first traffic light. The definition of somebody traveling 40 mph in that area is “traffic hazard.”

Do all drivers become “Type A” when they are behind the wheel? I do not know why the recent accident happened on the Route 30 bridge over the Susquehanna River, but it was mess. It was during rush hour. I wonder if speed was a factor.

Bob Reed

Colerain Township