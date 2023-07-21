I have emailed the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation multiple times over the past few years, advising agency officials that there is only one speed limit sign on the side of Marietta Avenue that intersects with Peacock Drive. There are six signs on the opposite side.

When construction began on Marietta Avenue, that one sign was laid on the ground. After several days, it reappeared at the end of Peacock Drive on the opposite side of the road.

Now there are no speed limit signs on this side and people are driving 45-plus mph. It is terrifying trying to pull out of Peacock. And there is a bus stop at the end of Peacock; with school starting soon, that is another concern.

Miriam Anne Plack

East Hempfield Township