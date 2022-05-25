I urge our state representatives to pass legislation allowing our counties and municipalities to deploy speed cameras on notoriously dangerous roadways, in school zones and near areas with high concentrations of pedestrians.

A state law permitting speed cameras along highway construction sites already has had a measurable impact in enforcing safer driving. There’s no reason, in my view, to withhold this lifesaving technology from our communities.

Every driver is a witness to fellow motorists driving in an outrageously risky fashion. We all are aware of dangerous curves and intersections that are made even more hazardous by selfish drivers. We’ve all seen cars speeding to what one would suspect was a fire, only to see the vehicle pull into a supermarket parking lot. And we all realize that the police have more important crimes to occupy them than chasing after our lead-footed neighbors.

Speed cameras can be irritatingly inconvenient. I used to deal with them on a stretch of road in Maryland near my gun club, where the speed limit was 25 miles per hour. But I learned to relax and live with the technology — and appreciate that it made life safer for the rural community along that stretch. Absent those cameras, I would have been as oblivious as the next guy to the reality that I did not own that road.

Jim McTague

East Petersburg