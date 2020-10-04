Many new apartments are projected for Lancaster County, which is good news. More good news is that some developers have targeted some units as affordable housing. That serves one needful portion of our community.

What has not been included or mentioned are apartments for our neighbors with disabilities. Those with disabilities have housing needs that are overlooked or ignored by developers. Some of these folks may be in double jeopardy because of their low incomes.

Building new apartments for people with disabilities should be less costly than retrofitting units. Perhaps each local jurisdiction could establish a recommended percentage of new apartments be designated for disabled residents. Having a neighbor with a disability could be an enriching and appreciated experience.

Ed Schoenberger

Lititz