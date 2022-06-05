Everything that can be said has been said about murders in our country. Our children are afraid to go to school. Americans are suspicious of going anywhere. To point the finger at any one person is not going to resolve anything.

A political agenda should include how to face this crisis head-on. But what we have is a list of politicians who are lining their pockets with National Rifle Association (or other special interest groups’) money.

I ask you if you see any reason for semi-automatic weapons to be sold to civilians for any reason. These weapons are made for the sole purpose of killing.

I must say, though, that I do not believe in total gun control. I was a hunter at one time, so I know you don’t need an assault-style weapon to hunt.

I believe that our political parties are so arrogant that they can’t agree on anything that doesn’t line their pockets.

When you vote for someone in the next election, ask yourself what they have done to protect citizens and the country. I believe in term limits; I rarely vote for incumbents. If you vote for incumbents, you are getting what you already got.

I believe that too many people have forgotten what it's like to not live in America.

Action, not talk, is now required.

Bob Harman

West Hempfield Township