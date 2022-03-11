I believe that a special election should have been held for the Lancaster City Council vacancy that was recently filled.

As a Democrat, I was disappointed to see a front-page article given to a supposed-to-be-elected official who wasn’t even elected (“‘I like to help,’” March 7 LNP). Are we supposed to be convinced and appeased now, when we weren’t even give a choice?

The Democratic Party is currently in a battle to preserve voting rights across the country, yet in our own backyard we seem to have just thrown in the towel.

If our City Council could not figure out how to hold a special election, then those on the council who neglected to fight for our right to choose our newest council member should be met with fierce competition in their next bid for reelection.

Katie Suazo

Lancaster