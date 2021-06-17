Cal Thomas’ column in the June 8 LNP | LancasterOnline (“In your heart do you believe Trump is right?”) — evoking the 1964 presidential campaign slogan of Barry Goldwater, and applying it to former President Donald Trump’s recent speech in North Carolina — brought to mind this memory.

In the summer of 1964, I was 8 years old. I was sitting with my father at the bar at a Catholic War Veterans post (it was a different time) watching the Yankees on television when a Goldwater campaign commercial came on the screen. It ended with “In your heart you know he’s right.”

This was followed immediately by the fellow at the end of the bar responding to the TV: “And in your guts you know he’s nuts.”

The more things change.

Matt Creme

Manheim Township