Never before have I felt a need to do this. I’ve always voted, but kept my opinion to myself. However, this year I cannot sit by and watch what is happening to our country without speaking out.

I’ve respected every president, regardless of party, because I’ve always felt they were decent men doing what they thought was right to help our country. I cannot say that about our current president.

In my view, he has no understanding of what it takes to serve and protect the citizens of this great country. And we are all paying the price for his incompetence.

I believe that his terrible mishandling of the pandemic is the worst catastrophe in our nation’s history. He has known from its outset how terrible and dangerous COVID-19 is, yet he chose to downplay it and disregard expert advice of respected doctors and scientists. Why? Because, seemingly, he doesn’t know how to care for other people — which should be his first job as president.

I don’t want to debate anyone. I’m not going to get into his obvious bigotry, childish behavior, constant lying and dangerous rhetoric. I’m just asking you to please think about who you want representing the United States to your children, your grandchildren and the world.

Robbie Payne

Manheim Township