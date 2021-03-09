I’m tired of the few having such enormous power over the many. Every 10 years, after the results of the U.S. census, new voting district lines are drawn that reflect the changes in our population.

The problem is Pennsylvania’s partisan system of redistricting. As of now, our state legislators are in charge of redistricting. What a happy gift for them. They can and do draw the lines, ensuring that their political party maintains the majority in their districts, safeguarding their comfortable seats and never needing to worry about accountability to the rest of their district.

This is called gerrymandering and Pennsylvania has a long, ignoble history of it.

They make the drawing of lines an art form. My mother used to call them scribble pictures! I'm tired of the opacity of our state Legislature when it comes to creating congressional and state district voting lines. It’s high time this became a transparent process.

We the people have a voice, and it’s time for us to speak up and stop this flagrant business of gerrymandering in our state.

Learn more about the Legislative and Congressional Redistricting Act (state House Bill 22 and state Senate Bill 222), then call and email your state legislators. Go to fairdistrictspa.org for more information.

Let legislators know we all deserve fair districts and they should support these bills. Otherwise, it will be another 10 years before we’ll be able to correct their wrongs.

Laura Howell

Lancaster