I read that Lancaster County plans to move itself to the “yellow” phase of Pennsylvania’s reopening in the COVID-19 pandemic. Please don’t let this happen!

I was so hoping that Lancaster County residents would continue to abide by Gov. Tom Wolf’s orders with regard to our safety and health. I can’t tell you how upset I am that there are those who are essentially forcing his hand.

I truly hope there are those of us in larger numbers who will speak out in support of Wolf’s plan.

Please do what you can to contact his office. Write to the newspaper. Tell anyone you can if you believe this is too soon.

I realize that some people are struggling financially through this shutdown phase, but your life and the lives of others aren’t worth doing something that we are not ready for.

I pray that this doesn't happen as planned. I hope others will agree and speak out. Thank you!

Katherine Swisher

Millersville