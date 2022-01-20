Like many other readers of LNP | LancasterOnline, I am bombarded daily by unwanted and annoying spam calls.

Just a few minutes before starting this letter, I got a phone call that my caller ID identified as coming from someone in Gap. When I answered, it was the same voice that I had rejected at least a dozen times before; they want to sell me an in-house burglar alarm system.

Endless phony calls about getting a new Medicare card, as well as special offers for the expiring warranty on a vehicle I don’t own, are daily occurrences.

If privacy is such an important value in our society, then something should be done about spam calls. It is a never-ending flood of annoying and irksome calls such as one that recently inquired if I was in my right mind. When I said, "If I had been, I wouldn’t have answered the call," the other end of the line went dead.

Years ago, I signed up for a no-call list. Apparently, my subscription has expired.

Exasperated in Lancaster Township.

Leroy Taft Hopkins Jr., Ph.D.

Lancaster Township