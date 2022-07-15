There is no doubt that we have problems in this country — as well as problems in a lot of other countries on this planet. But there are serious problems outside this world that are just as disturbing.

There are currently thousands of satellites orbiting this planet that were sent into space by dozens of countries. In addition, more than 7,000 pieces of debris — consisting of discarded launch vehicles or parts of spacecraft — are today floating around hundreds of miles above Earth.

Every satellite that enters space has the potential to become future debris. One of Russia’s satellites was recently destroyed in a test, and it created 1,500 pieces of orbital debris.

The International Space Station was created years ago and is currently being managed by several countries, but Russia controls critical aspects of the space station’s propulsion systems. While the station is in orbit, Earth’s gravity gradually pulls it toward Earth, thus the space station uses a propulsion module — but that module is controlled by Russia.

China is building a space station that should be completed this year; many fear it will be used as an extension of its military. And NASA officials have expressed concern that China will proclaim ownership of the moon, even as the United States is planning more trips there.

Then there is the ongoing UFO question. This year, there has been significant interest in UFOs, and Congress is holding public hearings on UFOs for the first time in more than a half-century. And NASA is setting up an independent study of UFOs.

Maybe the world needs a “Space NATO.”

Don Moore

Clay Township