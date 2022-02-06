Why are we sending our troops to protect Ukraine’s border when our own southern border is overflowing with immigrants coming here illegally from all over the world? It needs serious protection.

Most of those coming in are not adequately vetted and essentially have a free pass to our country and its benefits.

President Joe Biden needs to go — perhaps to the nearest ice cream parlor for his next photo opportunity. I believe that he is incompetent, as is the Cabinet he has around him. Everything he touches is a disaster.

Toni Saghirian

Penn Township