We need to stop having “conversations” about fixing the border and just fix it. Close it. Floods of poor people who may be fed with our tax dollars are coming into this country. Mexican cartels (backed by traffickers in China) are flooding this country with fentanyl and methamphetamine. This is happening because, in my view, we have no functional border.

Why are we letting this happen? Maybe we should hold our politicians to account.

Nick Kuruc

Ephrata