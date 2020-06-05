Let’s compare President Donald Trump to a real president — South Korea’s Moon Jae-in, who responded immediately to the new coronavirus threat to his nation. The population of the USA is about 328 million. We have lost over 107,000 lives to COVID-19. That is roughly one death per 3,065.

The population of South Korea is about 51 million, and it has lost 273 lives to the coronavirus. Or about one death per 186,813. The United States’ per capita death rate is about 61 times the rate of South Korea. If we had a president who followed policies similar to South Korea’s, we might only have 1,756 deaths nationally.

Trump cannot hide his lies and incompetence that resulted in the loss of more American lives than the Korean and Vietnam wars combined.

Dear South Korea: Would you please clone your president and send him to America? We really need a real president who serves the people of this nation instead of himself and no one else.

John Manzella

Lancaster