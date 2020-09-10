Sources should be identified [letter] Sep 10, 2020 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print The media should stop quoting anonymous sources when reporting news stories. What cowardice!Linda Spitzer Warwick Township Today's Top Stories 2 more Lancaster County municipalities report first COVID-19 deaths; here are the 38 where lives have been lost so far 11 min ago Wrapping up scrimmage previews, plus news, notables: 3 L-L League football facts for Sept. 10 2 hrs ago 9 tips to grow better dahlias, plus how to overwinter for next-year blooms 2 hrs ago Willow Valley's last West Lampeter development SouthPointe gets first residents 2 hrs ago Turn a backyard shed into the ultimate home office [photos] 2 hrs ago Classical Revival buildings in Lancaster County are scarce, but distinctive [architecture column] 2 hrs ago Prima 'Brave & Beautiful' concert to roll through Lancaster Friday, perform for drive-in audience 2 hrs ago These Lancaster County seniors found inspiration during their COVID-19 isolation 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Tags Anonymous Sources