What is the most horrible crime against humanity in our history? Slavery, right? So, why are we so silent about investigating the child sex trafficking that is helping to make billions for drug cartels at our own southern border?

California Democrats this month voted down a proposed state law that would classify child trafficking as a serious felony, making that offense subject to the state’s “three strikes rule.” Why?

Perhaps attitudes might change with the new Jim Caviezel film “Sound of Freedom.” Child trafficking is so horrific, it’s one of those things we put on the back burner and don’t really want to talk about. Just stick your head in the sand and pretend that millions of children, some as young as 5 or 6 years old, aren’t being snatched from the streets and sold. We cannot continue letting this happen.

This movie brings out many shocking facts about human trafficking. This crime brings in more than $150 billion per year worldwide and may soon surpass drug trafficking as criminals’ highest income source. As the movie mentions, you can sell a drug once, but you can sell a child five or six times a day, starting at age 5, for a dozen years.

Further, the end of the movie reminds us that more people are enslaved worldwide today than at any time in history.

Of all the sins of the Biden crime family, ignoring the thousands of young children being smuggled across our border is at the top of the list.

This letter is the writer’s opinion.

Ted Fabianski

Manor Township