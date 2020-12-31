The term “alternate reality” is becoming, ironically, more and more a real reality — a reality with an obvious source. President Donald Trump is said by some to live in an “alternate reality.” If the most powerful person in the country is in an “alternate reality,” then it’s a subject to explore.

“Alternate realities” are created when people make teeny-tiny identities for themselves and others. In Trump’s case, I believe it’s a “class” identity. A clear display of this class identity seemingly occurred during Trump’s news conference on election night, when he suggested that the changing tone of the election — against him — was ruining the mood of his White House election night party, and therefore the election must be a conspiracy.

Only someone trapped in class identity would suggest such a thing. Part of having an upper-class identity, especially for Trump’s generation, means that many unpleasant sides of life are kept from you. When you hear a wealthy person say “I’m privileged,” that’s what they mean. But it’s not a privilege; it’s an “alternate reality.” The “alternate reality” is narrow-mindedness.

Americans seem to have come to the conclusion that taking the narrowest possible view of identity is in their self-interest, a position draining the world of virtue and taking the sting out of corruption. This change came about in steps: mood, illusion, practice, habit.

To survive, politically, this explosion of narrow identities, we’ll all have to develop nonexistent boiling points in our own identities.

Matthew Atlee

Lancaster