We hate to see another Musser’s Market closing, this one in Mountville. We did a lot of shopping there, and had our groceries delivered every week by Dot Herr. She helped a lot of people who couldn’t do their shopping. That meant a lot to us at Sylvan Retreat Apartments. No matter what type of weather you would always see her on Thursday; bad weather, terrible thunderstorm, she was always there for us. A wonderful person, she will be greatly missed by everyone. Great job, Dot.
Thanks to everyone who worked at Musser’s in Mountville. You all had a part in giving us good service. Great job to all of you.
Times change. Now everything is online, and it makes it hard for the ones who don’t have access to a computer. We wish Giant Food Stores the best of luck.
Patricia E. Jones
Mountville