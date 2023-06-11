The issue of guns continues to come up as the number of shooting incidents increase and we read and hear of children as well as adults being wounded or killed.

Recently, I sang with the Village Voices here at Garden Spot Village, and one of the songs spoke to me anew as we sang.

The song is “Blowin’ in the Wind” by Bob Dylan. The following lyrics are germane:

— How many roads must a man walk down before you call him a man?

— And how many ears must one man have before he can hear people cry?

— How many times must the cannonballs fly before they’re forever banned?

— How many deaths will it take ’til he knows that too many people have died?

— How many times can a man turn his head, pretending he just doesn’t see?

We know that the U.S. Constitution says we can have guns. But our founders never dreamed that semi-automatic weapons designed for the military would proliferate and be used to cause nothing but mayhem and grief.

It is past time that Congress examines this issue and come up with some solutions.

Sadly, we have no expectations for these young people who have no parental guidance and who roam the streets, looking for nothing but trouble. I realize there are many lawful and careful gun owners, and I have no issue with them. I do have issues with our legislators not taking action to ease this problem.

Louise Irvine Pierce

New Holland