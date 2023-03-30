Front-page coverage is generally meant for the top stories of the day. Among the stories on the front page of the March 28 LNP | LancasterOnline was one about the McCaskey High School girls track and field team (“Fast company”). The team certainly deserves recognition — but on the sports page.

The news article about the shooting deaths of three 9-year-old children and three adults at a religious school in Tennessee appears on Page A8.

The fact is that, once again, assault-style weapons were used. In my view, these weapons should not be sold, but Republicans feel it is the people’s right to bear arms. When our Constitution was written, guns were simple — not assault-style weapons. Something is wrong with our values.

Anita Ruff

East Hempfield Township