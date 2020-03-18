Unlike most of his absurd gibberish, Marc A. Thiessen’s March 4 essay, “Democratic turmoil owes to socialism (not just Sanders),’’ was perfectly clear: “Like good capitalists, the Republican system (of nominating candidates) favors winners over losers.’’

This is the mindset that has fewer than 1% of individuals controlling more than 50% of this country’s money and resources. This is the mindset that has produced a president who admires war heroes “who weren’t captured.”

I prefer Joe Biden as the Democratic nominee, but a good response to the T-shirt “I’d rather be a Russian than a Democrat’’ might be “I’d rather be a socialist than a Trumpist.’’

Stephen A. Kirsch

West Lampeter Township