Something to remember (letter) Jun 5, 2020 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print “The needs of the many outweigh the needs of the few.”Jim Burkhart Rapho Township Today's Top Stories COVID-19 hasn’t stopped goat yoga; meet the baby goat stars of this Lancaster County farm [photos] 17 min ago Friday's COVID-19 updates: Lancaster County hits 3.3k cases; slated to move to 'yellow phase' today 20 min ago 43 years ago, Trail Blazers forward Wally Walker, a Penn Manor grad, won an NBA title vs. 76ers [video] 1 hr ago Lancaster General sets 4 Saturday vaccine clinics to help catch up after COVID-19 2 hrs ago Lancaster NAACP challenge city response to protests, policing in virtual town hall 2 hrs ago Virtual reality arcade in Shops at Rockvale permanently closed because of COVID-19 2 hrs ago 'I am outraged': Lancaster city school leaders react to George Floyd's death, protests 2 hrs ago 'It’s like a blizzard': PennDOT study aims to minimize mayflies on Lancaster County bridge 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Tags Needs America