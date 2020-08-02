A few years ago, I was privileged enough to visit Ireland, and I was impressed by how much the Irish knew about American politics.

Recently I came across an article by Fintan O’Toole of The Irish Times that essentially said the world now pities the United States. Republicans who support President Donald Trump won’t have time for it, but Republicans wishing to save their party — or individuals who need outside opinions to help decide who to vote for — should Google O’Toole’s piece, read it, analyze it, fact-check it and think about it.

Most importantly, give serious thought to your vote and by all means do not neglect your obligation to vote. We see what happens when citizens don’t vote because they think, “My vote doesn’t really matter.” How did that turn out before?

Thanks for reading.

Royal Travitz

West Cornwall Township