Growing up in New Holland as a kid was wonderful. But things changed along with the times. We still have the Amish riding on our roads, but we also have the speeders — many, many speeders. I am referring to the area of West Conestoga Street. This area is used as a thoroughfare for cars to avoid the stoplights on Main Street.

The neighborhood from West Conestoga Street and to its north is a place where people walk their children and dogs and just go for a stroll.

But West Conestoga Street has become a dangerous place to walk. I have contacted the borough manager on several occasions about this problem, only to be met with the same answers: We can’t put a four-way stop sign at the corner of West Conestoga Street and North Mentzer Avenue just to slow traffic down. We have to do a study first. We did paint “30 mph” on the road.

What? The cars fly past so quickly that they never even see the paint.

Previously, there was an electronic sign showing how fast cars were going. This is no deterrent either.

Why can’t a police car be at a discreet location, record the speed and cite the driver? I believe that it’s only a matter of time before a speeding car jumps the curb and hits, kills or injures an innocent pedestrian. Is this what it must take for the borough manager and council to take some action?

Carol Flora

New Holland