There have from time to time been letters I would consider anti-evangelical or even anti-Christian. In some of these letters, things have been attributed to Jesus. I was told that texts taken out of context are a pretext. With that in mind, I thought it might be helpful to see what Jesus actually said, so we are all singing from the same page.
“Marvel not that I said unto thee, ye must be born again” (John 3:7).
“Verily, verily I say unto you, he that believeth on me hath everlasting life’’ (John 6:47).
“I am the way, the truth, and the life: no man cometh unto the Father, but by me” (John 14:6).
“Thou shalt love the Lord thy God with all thy heart, and with all thy soul, and with all thy mind. This is the first and great commandment” (Matthew 22:37-38).
“I said therefore unto you, that you shall die in your sins: for if ye believe not that I am he, ye shall die in your sins’’ (John 8:24).
“My sheep hear my voice, and I know them, and they follow me: And I give unto them eternal life; and they shall never perish, neither shall any man pluck them out of my hand” (John 10:27-28).
George Clineff
Manheim Township