To Gov. Tom Wolf and state Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine: Thank you for your considerate, science-based, methodical plan to keep Pennsylvania safe during this pandemic. Thanks to your safety measures, the number of cases in Pennsylvania has declined steadily, and we’re not experiencing the surge in cases that states with less-restrictive measures such as Texas, Florida and Arizona have seen. I believe you have saved countless lives.

And to the Republican state representatives who want to impeach Wolf for his executive leadership, I say shame on you. You’re suffering from ignorance, because you don’t recognize courageous leadership when you see it. On the state and federal level there has been, in my view, poor leadership in the Republican Party. Spineless lawmakers — who disregard the constant lies, misinformation and openly racist, delusional rhetoric coming from the president — are infuriating. And they are putting us all in danger.

Efforts to impeach Wolf at this time are an appalling display of political division. You equate safety regulations with oppression.

And to the ReOpen PA people, I have a few things to say about your sentiments. “Protect the vulnerable” sounds like we could put the vulnerable in a protective bubble. Well, we’re all vulnerable. There isn’t an age group that hasn’t been affected by this virus. More troublesome is the phrase “champion liberty,” because what you’re seemingly saying is “celebrate defiance!” This is evident in the resistance to mask-wearing and the insistence on gathering in large groups. Your liberty is potentially making us all sick.

We need to be united in shared sacrifice for the greater good.

Margie Hall

Warwick Township